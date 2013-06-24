Loading...

Rugby CS Logo Rugby CS

aggiornamento reperibilit&agrave; cellulare

Redazione Avatar

di Redazione

24/06/2013

Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
TITOLO
Cari colleghi,

concluso il tour estivo in Sudafrica con la Squadra Nazionale, da questa mattina alle 11 sarò nuovamente reperibile al mio numero di cellulare
italiano, +39.320.78.77.687.

Un cordiale saluto a tutti,

Andrea

Andrea Cimbrico
FIR Media Manager
+39.320.78.77.687
[email protected]

__________________________________

Dear all,

from today, June 24th, the south-african mobile I used during the National Team's summer tour will be switched off and I'll be again available on my
italian mobile +39.320.78.77.687

Warm regards

Andrea

Andrea Cimbrico
FIR Media Manager
+39.320.78.77.687
[email protected]


Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp

Articolo Precedente

E' MORTO MARIANO DAL MARTELLO CAMPIONE D'ITALIA NEL '76 CON ROVIGO

Articolo Successivo

[NOTA PER LE REDAZIONI] STATISTICHE SQUADRA NAZIONALE - AGGIORNAMENTO 22 GIUGNO 2013

Redazione

Redazione

Articoli Correlati

FEMI-CZ RRD: MARC THOMAS RITORNA IN GALLES

FEMI-CZ RRD: MARC THOMAS RITORNA IN GALLES

20/08/2019

FEMI-CZ RRD: JACQUES MOMBERG COLLABORERA&rsquo; CON LO STAFF TECNICO DELLA FTGI RUGBY POLESINE UNDER 18

FEMI-CZ RRD: JACQUES MOMBERG COLLABORERA&rsquo; CON LO STAFF TECNICO DELLA FTGI RUGBY POLESINE UNDER 18

14/08/2019

FEMI-CZ RRD: COMUNICATO RUGBY FEMMINILE

FEMI-CZ RRD: COMUNICATO RUGBY FEMMINILE

10/08/2019