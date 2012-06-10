AUDIO/VIDEO INTERVISTA A JACQUES BRUNEL E MARTIN CASTROGIOVANNI - RIGHTS FREE
di Redazione
10/06/2012
NOTA PER LE REDAZIONI – CONTRIBUTI AUDIO/VIDEO 10 GIUGNO Cari colleghi, dai link sottostanti potete scaricare le interviste al CT Jacques Brunel ed al vice-capitano Martin Castrogiovanni rilasciate nel post-partita di Argentina v Italia del 9 giugno a San Juan. Video Intervista a Jacques Brunel ( http://www.atleticomtv.it/federugby/index.asp?id=3149 ) Intervista a Martin Castrogiovanni ( http://www.atleticomtv.it/federugby/index.asp?id=3148 ) Audio Intervista a Jacques Brunel ( http://soundcloud.com/federugby/intervista-a-jacques-brunel-9 ) Intervista a Martin Castrogiovanni ( http://soundcloud.com/federugby/intervista-a-martin ) Andrea Cimbrico Media Manager Federazione Italiana Rugby Stadio Olimpico - Curva Nord Foro Italico 00194-Roma tel. +39.06.45.21.31.14 fax +39.06.45.21.31.87 mob. +39.320.78.77.687 @ [email protected] ( mailto:[email protected] ) @ [email protected] ( mailto:[email protected] ) Skype: andreacimbrico MSN: [email protected] ( mailto:[email protected] ) Web: www.federugby.it Facebook FIR: facebook.com/Federugby ( http://www.federugby.it/facebook.com/Federugby ) Facebook: facebook.com/acimbrico ( http://www.facebook.com/acimbrico ) [SUBSCRIPTIONS]
Articolo Precedente
STATISTICHE ITALIA - AGGIORNAMENTO 10 GIUGNO 2012
Articolo Successivo
"TROPPE PALLE PERSE, DOBBIAMO FARE DI PIU'"
Redazione