AUSTRALIA, DEANS SCEGLIE IL XV PER LA GARA DI FIRENZE
di Redazione
22/11/2012
AUSTRALIA, DEANS SCEGLIE IL XV PER LA GARA DI FIRENZE Firenze – Robbie Deans, CT dell’Australia, ha ufficializzato la formazione che sabato alle ore 15.00 (diretta tv La7) affronterà l’Italia allo Stadio “Artemio Franchi” di Firenze nel terzo ed ultimo Cariparma Test Match di novembre. Questa la formazione dei Wallabies: 15 Berrick Barnes (NSW Waratahs) 14 Nick Cummins (Western Force) 13 Adam Ashley-Cooper (NSW Waratahs) 12 Ben Tapuai (Queensland Reds) 11 Drew Mitchell (NSW Waratahs) 10 Kurtley Beale (Melbourne Rebels) 9 Brett Sheehan (Western Force) 8 Wycliff Palu (NSW Waratahs) 7 Michael Hooper (NSW Waratahs) 6 Scott Higginbotham (Melbourne Rebels) 5 Nathan Sharpe (Western Force, captain) 4 Sitaleki Timani (NSW Waratahs) 3 Ben Alexander (Brumbies) 2 Stephen Moore (Brumbies) 1 Benn Robinson (NSW Waratahs) a disposizione 16 Tatafu Polota Nau (NSW Waratahs) 17 James Slipper (Queensland Reds) 18 Sekope Kepu (NSW Waratahs) 19 Dave Dennis (NSW Waratahs) 20 Liam Gill (Queensland Reds) 21 Nick Phipps (Melbourne Rebels) 22 Mike Harris (Queensland Reds) 23 Digby Ioane (Queensland Reds)
Articolo Precedente
ITALRUGBY, DUE CAMBI PER BRUNEL NEL CARIPARMA TEST MATCH CON I WALLABIES
Articolo Successivo
"L'ITALIA HA GRANDE ANIMA, CONTRO I WALLABIES CI SERVIRA'"
Redazione