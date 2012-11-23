Home Senza categoria AUSTRALIA, UN CAMBIO SULLA PANCHINA DEI WALLABIES

AUSTRALIA, UN CAMBIO SULLA PANCHINA DEI WALLABIES

di Redazione 23/11/2012

Condividi Facebook Twitter Whatsapp

AUSTRALIA, UN CAMBIO SULLA PANCHINA DEI WALLABIES HANSON SOSTITUISCE POLOTA-NAU COME TALLONATORE DI RISERVA Firenze – Un cambio dell’ultima ora sulla panchina dell’Australia che domani alle ore 15 (diretta La7) al “Franchi” di Firenze affronta l’Italia nel terzo ed ultimo Cariparma Test Match dell’autunno 2012: il tallonatore di riserva dei Qantas Wallabies Tatafu Polota Nau ha accusato un riacutizzarsi di un dolore alla schiena nel corso del Captain’s Run di questo pomeriggio e verrà sostituito nella lista gara per domani dal pari ruolo James Hanson. La formazione dell’Australia per la gara di domani è aggiornata come segue: 15. Berrick Barnes (NSW Waratahs) 14. Nick Cummins (Western Force) 13. Adam Ashley-Cooper (NSW Waratahs) 12. Ben Tapuai (Queensland Reds) 11. Drew Mitchell (NSW Waratahs) 10. Kurtley Beale (Melbourne Rebels) 9. Brett Sheehan (Western Force) 8. Wycliff Palu (NSW Waratahs) 7. Michael Hooper (NSW Waratahs) 6. Scott Higginbotham (Melbourne Rebels) 5. Nathan Sharpe (Western Force, captain) 4. Sitaleki Timani (NSW Waratahs) 3. Ben Alexander (Brumbies) 2. Stephen Moore (Brumbies) 1. Benn Robinson (NSW Waratahs) a disposizione 16. James Hanson (Queensland Reds) 17. James Slipper (Queensland Reds) 18. Sekope Kepu (NSW Waratahs) 19. Dave Dennis (NSW Waratahs) 20. Liam Gill (Queensland Reds) 21. Nick Phipps (Melbourne Rebels) 22. Mike Harris (Queensland Reds) 23. Digby Ioane (Queensland Reds)

Condividi Facebook Twitter Whatsapp