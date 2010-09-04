CELTIC LEAGUE, STORICO ESORDIO ITALIANO
di Redazione
04/09/2010
CELTIC LEAGUE, STORICO ESORDIO ITALIANO: BENETTON TREVISO BATTE SCARLETS 34-28 Treviso â La Benetton Treviso apre con un successo lâera del rugby italiano nella Magners Celtic League. Questa sera, in un Monigo di Treviso gremito in ogni ordine di posto, i bianco verdi allenati da Franco Smith hanno battuto per 34-28 gli Scarlets gallesi rimontando nella ripresa, con un parziale di 25-6, il 9-22 con cui gli ospiti avevano chiuso in vantaggio la prima frazione di gioco. Secondo tempo da incorniciare, davanti a circa 6000 spettatori, con il mediano di mischia Tobias Botes trascinatore dei veneti con ventuno punti messi a segno. Giro di campo finale e standing ovation per Antonio Pavanello e compagni che, dopo aver chiuso lâultima stagione nel massimo campionato nazionale aggiudicandosi lo scudetto, hanno inaugurato nel migliore dei modi, con quaranta minuti che verranno ricordati a lungo, una nuova epoca nella storia della palla ovale azzurra. SEGUI LA MAGNERS LEAGUE SU WWW.MAGNERSLEAGUE.COM ( http://WWW.MAGNERSLEAGUE.COM ) Treviso, Stadio Monigo â sabato 4 settembre 2010 Magners League, I giornata BENETTON TREVISO v SCARLETS 34-28 (9-22) Marcatori: p.t. 3â cp, Botes (3-0); 6â m. Priestland tr. Priestland (3-7); 13â drop Burton (6-7); 15â m. North (6-12); 27â cp. Botes (9-12); 28â cp. Priestland (9-15); 38â m. North tr. Priestland (9-22); s.t. 3â cp. Botes (12-22); 7â m. Botes tr. Botes (17-22); 11â m. Galon tr. Botes (24-22); 16â cp. Botes (27-22); 25â cp. Priestland (27-25); 27â cp. Priestland (27-28); 35â m. Benvenuti tr. Botes (34-28) Benetton Treviso: McLean; Benvenuti, Galon (25â st. Semenzato), Sgarbi, De Jager (9â st. Williams); Burton, Botes; Vosawai (25â st. Derbyshire), Zanni, Barbieri R.; Van Zyl, Pavanello A. (cap, 1â st. Pavanello E.); Di Santo (9â st. Cittadini), Ghiraldini L., Allori (9â st. Rouyet) Scarlets: Stoddart (36â pt. Davies J.); North, Maule (8â st. Evans), King, Fenby; Priestland, Roberts (23â st. Knoyle); McCusker (cap), Edwards, Turnbull (17â st. Faâamatuainu); Welch, Reed (17â st. Cooper); Manu (36â st. Edwards), Phillips (8â st. Owens), Thomas (8â st. John) Arbitro: Wilkinson (Irlanda) Note: 35â pt. giallo Vosawai (B)
Redazione