CELTIC LEAGUE, STORICO ESORDIO ITALIANO

Redazione Avatar

di Redazione

04/09/2010

CELTIC LEAGUE, STORICO ESORDIO ITALIANO: BENETTON TREVISO BATTE SCARLETS 34-28 Treviso â La Benetton Treviso apre con un successo lâera del rugby italiano nella Magners Celtic League. Questa sera, in un Monigo di Treviso gremito in ogni ordine di posto, i bianco verdi allenati da Franco Smith hanno battuto per 34-28 gli Scarlets gallesi rimontando nella ripresa, con un parziale di 25-6, il 9-22 con cui gli ospiti avevano chiuso in vantaggio la prima frazione di gioco. Secondo tempo da incorniciare, davanti a circa 6000 spettatori, con il mediano di mischia Tobias Botes trascinatore dei veneti con ventuno punti messi a segno. Giro di campo finale e standing ovation per Antonio Pavanello e compagni che, dopo aver chiuso lâultima stagione nel massimo campionato nazionale aggiudicandosi lo scudetto, hanno inaugurato nel migliore dei modi, con quaranta minuti che verranno ricordati a lungo, una nuova epoca nella storia della palla ovale azzurra. SEGUI LA MAGNERS LEAGUE SU WWW.MAGNERSLEAGUE.COM ( http://WWW.MAGNERSLEAGUE.COM ) Treviso, Stadio Monigo â sabato 4 settembre 2010 Magners League, I giornata BENETTON TREVISO v SCARLETS 34-28 (9-22) Marcatori: p.t. 3â cp, Botes (3-0); 6â m. Priestland tr. Priestland (3-7); 13â drop Burton (6-7); 15â m. North (6-12); 27â cp. Botes (9-12); 28â cp. Priestland (9-15); 38â m. North tr. Priestland (9-22); s.t. 3â cp. Botes (12-22); 7â m. Botes tr. Botes (17-22); 11â m. Galon tr. Botes (24-22); 16â cp. Botes (27-22); 25â cp. Priestland (27-25); 27â cp. Priestland (27-28); 35â m. Benvenuti tr. Botes (34-28) Benetton Treviso: McLean; Benvenuti, Galon (25â st. Semenzato), Sgarbi, De Jager (9â st. Williams); Burton, Botes; Vosawai (25â st. Derbyshire), Zanni, Barbieri R.; Van Zyl, Pavanello A. (cap, 1â st. Pavanello E.); Di Santo (9â st. Cittadini), Ghiraldini L., Allori (9â st. Rouyet) Scarlets: Stoddart (36â pt. Davies J.); North, Maule (8â st. Evans), King, Fenby; Priestland, Roberts (23â st. Knoyle); McCusker (cap), Edwards, Turnbull (17â st. Faâamatuainu); Welch, Reed (17â st. Cooper); Manu (36â st. Edwards), Phillips (8â st. Owens), Thomas (8â st. John) Arbitro: Wilkinson (Irlanda) Note: 35â pt. giallo Vosawai (B) Â    Andrea Cimbrico Media Manager Federazione Italiana Rugby Stadio Olimpico - Curva Nord Foro Italico 00194-Roma tel. +39.06.45.21.31.14 fax +39.06.45.21.31.87 mob. +39.320.78.77.687 @ [email protected] @ [email protected] Skype: Andrea Cimbrico MSN: [email protected] Web: www.federugby.it Facebook: facebook.com/acimbrico Important Notice This mail and any file attached is confidential and/or privileged. If you are not the intendend recipient any use, dissemination, forwarding or copying of this message is strictly prohibited. In this case, please immediately notify the sender and delete the message and all files attached. Cambia la tua sottoscrizione ( http://www.federugby.it/index.php?option=com_acajoom&Itemid=999&act=change&subscriber=3089&cle=c49c6d11264d2668d7d922ea56625ce8&listid=1 ) Cancellati ( http://www.federugby.it/index.php?option=com_acajoom&Itemid=999&act=unsubscribe&subscriber=3089&cle=c49c6d11264d2668d7d922ea56625ce8&listid=1 )
