CONTRIBUTI VIDEO LANCIO UFFICIALE MONDIALE U20 JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP &quot;ITALY 2011&quot;

CONTRIBUTI VIDEO LANCIO UFFICIALE MONDIALE U20 JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP "ITALY 2011"
di Redazione
07/06/2011
[gallery] NOTA PER LE REDAZIONI - MATERIALE VIDEO PER TELEVISIONI PRESENTAZIONE JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP "ITALY 2011" Cari tutti, di seguito il materiale video disponibile a titolo gratuito in formato Quicktime H264 16x9.tramite il service dell'IRB 78Seventy relativamente alla conferenza stampa di presentazione del Mondiale U20 tenutasi oggi a Palazzo Della Ragione a Padova. Ogni dubbio o chiarimento sono a vostra disposizione. Un caro saluto, Andrea Hello all The Video News Release from today’s (Tuesday 7th June) official JWC Press launch is available to download now from our dedicated FTP server. The video is in Quicktime H264 16x9. Contents – 22 seconds of Palazzo Della Ragione, Padova Top table quote – Philippe Bourdarias – IRB Tournament Director Top table quote – Andrea Cavinato – Italy Under 20 Coach Top table quote – Mark Anscombe – New Zealand Under 20 Coach Captains with trophy Interview – Alex Gray - England Under 20 Captain Interview – Luke Whitelock – New Zealand Under 20 Captain Interview – Philippe Bourdarias – IRB Tournament Director Interview – Alex Gray – England Under 20 Captain Download instructions – Go to – www.78seventy.com - Click on the ‘Client Log in’ tab - a pop-up box should appear (please allow pop-up’s, or temporarily allow) - Username : jwc2011 - Password : v3n3to The QT movie name is ‘IRBJWC2011_PresserVNR’ [email protected] / +44 7812 603 749 – if anybody has any issues.
comunicato petrarca rugby
MONDIALE U20, UNA FESTA IN CAMPO, NELLE PIAZZE E NEI CLUB
