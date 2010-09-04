INTERVISTA LEONARDO GHIRALDINI
di Redazione
04/09/2010
CELTIC LEAGUE, STORICO ESORDIO ITALIANO: BENETTON TREVISO BATTE SCARLETS 34-28 Treviso â Leonardo Ghiraldini, tallonatore della Nazionale Italiana Rugby e della Benetton Treviso, ha parlato ai microfoni del podcast di Federugby.it al termine dell'esordio vincente del XV biancoverde nella Magners League questa sera contro gli Scarlets gallesi allo Stadio Monigo. ASCOLTA L'INTERVISTA INTEGRALE CLICCANDO QUI ( index.php?option=com_docman&task=doc_download&gid=1160&Itemid=79&lang=it )
