INTERVISTA LEONARDO GHIRALDINI

Redazione Avatar

di Redazione

04/09/2010

CELTIC LEAGUE, STORICO ESORDIO ITALIANO: BENETTON TREVISO BATTE SCARLETS 34-28 Treviso â Leonardo Ghiraldini, tallonatore della Nazionale Italiana Rugby e della Benetton Treviso, ha parlato ai microfoni del podcast di Federugby.it al termine dell'esordio vincente del XV biancoverde nella Magners League questa sera contro gli Scarlets gallesi allo Stadio Monigo.  ASCOLTA L'INTERVISTA INTEGRALE CLICCANDO QUI ( index.php?option=com_docman&task=doc_download&gid=1160&Itemid=79&lang=it )
