PACCHETTO STAMPA PRESENTAZIONE CAMPIONATO D'ECCELLENZA - INTERVISTA DONDI AUDIO E VIDEO + MEDIA
07/09/2010
MEDIA PACK CAMPIONATO D'ECCELLENZA INTERVISTA AUDIO E VIDEO PRESIDENTE FIR DONDI + MEDIA GUIDE Cari colleghi, cliccando sui link sottostanti è possibile accedere ad una serie di contributi multimediali di libero utilizzo relativi al Campionato Italiano d'Eccellenza 2010/2011 presentato stamane a Milano dal Presidente federale Giancarlo Dondi. AUDIO INTERVISTA PRESIDENTE FIR GIANCARLO DONDI ( sftp://[email protected]/federugby/Dondi070910_audio.mp3 ) (username: federugby; pwd: 7664Lh*2) VIDEO INTERVISTA PRESIDENTE FIR GIANCARLO DONDI ( http://www.atleticomtv.it/gestione/mod_video.asp?id=1587&pag=1 ) CALENDARIO COMPLETO E DATABASE RISULTATI ECCELLENZA 2010/11 ( index.php?option=com_joomleague&func=showResultsRank&p=21&Itemid=751ã=it ) MEDIA GUIDE CAMPIONATO ITALIANO D'ECCELLENZA 2010/11 ( index.php?option=com_docman&Itemid=818&lang=it )
