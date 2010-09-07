Loading...

PACCHETTO STAMPA PRESENTAZIONE CAMPIONATO D'ECCELLENZA - INTERVISTA DONDI AUDIO E VIDEO + MEDIA

07/09/2010

MEDIA PACK CAMPIONATO D'ECCELLENZA INTERVISTA AUDIO E VIDEO PRESIDENTE FIR DONDI + MEDIA GUIDE  Cari colleghi,  cliccando sui link sottostanti Ã¨ possibile accedere ad una serie di contributi multimediali di libero utilizzo relativi al Campionato Italiano d'Eccellenza 2010/2011 presentato stamane a Milano dal Presidente federale Giancarlo Dondi. AUDIO INTERVISTA PRESIDENTE FIR GIANCARLO DONDI ( sftp://[email protected]/federugby/Dondi070910_audio.mp3 ) (username: federugby; pwd: 7664Lh*2) VIDEO INTERVISTA PRESIDENTE FIR GIANCARLO DONDI ( http://www.atleticomtv.it/gestione/mod_video.asp?id=1587&pag=1 ) Â  CALENDARIO COMPLETO E DATABASE RISULTATI ECCELLENZA 2010/11 ( index.php?option=com_joomleague&func=showResultsRank&p=21&Itemid=751ã=it ) MEDIA GUIDE CAMPIONATO ITALIANO DâECCELLENZA 2010/11 ( index.php?option=com_docman&Itemid=818&lang=it )    Andrea Cimbrico Media Manager Federazione Italiana Rugby Stadio Olimpico - Curva Nord Foro Italico 00194-Roma tel. +39.06.45.21.31.14 fax +39.06.45.21.31.87 mob. +39.320.78.77.687 @ [email protected] @ [email protected] Skype: Andrea Cimbrico MSN: [email protected] Web: www.federugby.it Facebook: facebook.com/acimbrico Important Notice This mail and any file attached is confidential and/or privileged. If you are not the intendend recipient any use, dissemination, forwarding or copying of this message is strictly prohibited. In this case, please immediately notify the sender and delete the message and all files attached. Cambia la tua sottoscrizione ( http://www.federugby.it/index.php?option=com_acajoom&Itemid=999&act=change&subscriber=3089&cle=c49c6d11264d2668d7d922ea56625ce8&listid=1 ) Cancellati ( http://www.federugby.it/index.php?option=com_acajoom&Itemid=999&act=unsubscribe&subscriber=3089&cle=c49c6d11264d2668d7d922ea56625ce8&listid=1 )
