06/07/2011
[gallery] www.federugby.it Nazionali Azzurre Campionati Sala Stampa 06.07.2011 Scritto da Simona De Toma, Ufficio Stampa FIR Roma, 6 luglio 2011 SCOZIA - ITALIA: PROCEDURA RICHIESTA ACCREDITO STAMPA Cari colleghi, trasmettiamo di seguito le indicazioni ricevute dalla Scottish Rugby Union relativamente alla procedura di richiesta accredito stampa per la partita Scozia â Italia, in programma sabato 20 agosto ad Edimburgo (Murrayfield, ore 14.00 locali). Dear colleagues, Scottish Rugby is now accepting media accreditation applications for Scotland's EMC Test matches against Ireland (Saturday 6 August) and Italy (Saturday 20 August). Please note the deadline for applications on the form. Please return completed forms to [email protected]. Please note the application deadline on the form. Late applications will NOT be accepted. ALL applications must be made via this form. All applications must be accompanied by a passport photo or in JPEG format. If you have successfully applied for media accreditation for a Scottish Rugby international at Murrayfield within the last two years we will have your JPEG on file. If you are a freelance please provide some supporting material from the publication/outlet by whom you have been commissioned. You will be contacted by email to advise you of the status of your application so please ensure you provide an email address to which that correspondence can be sent. Passes will be processed on a first come first served basis. All forms will be subject to approval. If you are attending both matches you will be issued with a series pass. Please retain this pass for the duration of the Tests. Any passes not collected prior to match day will be available for collection at the Accreditation Centre located next to Murrayfield ice-rink on match day. Timings during which the centre will be open on match day will be advised in our usual week ahead media schedule Please note: Anyone found to be misusing, tampering, loaning or giving away a pass, may be refused entry or ejected from the stadium. Lost, stolen or defaced passes will not be replaced CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AN ACCREDIATION APPLICATION Graham Law Senior Media Manager Scotland and Community Scottish Rugby Murrayfield Stadium Edinburgh EH12 5PJ DL: 0131 346 5164 - Mob: 07764 178940 - Fax: 0131 346 5192 [email protected] - www.scottishrugby.org ( http://www.scottishrugby.org/ ) Simona De Toma Addetto Stampa e Comunicazione Relazioni Esterne Tel: +390645213112 Mob: +39 3393786245 Fax: +39 0645213187 email: [email protected]
