PROGRAMMA STAMPA SQUADRA NAZIONALE - TREVISO, 27 SETTEMBRE

Redazione Avatar

di Redazione

16/09/2010

PROGRAMMA STAMPA NAZIONALE ITALIANA RUGBY â TREVISO, 27 SETTEMBRE 2010 Cari colleghi, il programma stampa della Nazionale Italiana Rugby per il raduno in programma presso il Centro Sportivo âLa Ghiradaâ di Treviso lunedÃ¬ 27 settembre Ã¨ il seguente: Â LunedÃ¬ 27 settembre, ore 11.00 â Treviso, Centro Sportivo âLa Ghiradaâ Allenamento aperto a fotografi e operatori tv â aperto per i primi 15 minuti LunedÃ¬ 27 settembre, ore 12.30 â Treviso, Centro Sportivo âLa Ghiradaâ Â Incontro stampa â atleti e membri staff* *nominativi da concordare con Andrea Cimbrico Andrea Cimbrico Media Manager Federazione Italiana Rugby Stadio Olimpico - Curva Nord Foro Italico 00194-Roma tel. +39.06.45.21.31.14 fax +39.06.45.21.31.87 mob. +39.320.78.77.687 @ [email protected] @ [email protected] Skype: Andrea Cimbrico MSN: [email protected] Web: www.federugby.it Facebook: facebook.com/acimbrico Important Notice This mail and any file attached is confidential and/or privileged. If you are not the intendend recipient any use, dissemination, forwarding or copying of this message is strictly prohibited. In this case, please immediately notify the sender and delete the message and all files attached. Cambia la tua sottoscrizione ( http://www.federugby.it/index.php?option=com_acajoom&Itemid=999&act=change&subscriber=3089&cle=c49c6d11264d2668d7d922ea56625ce8&listid=1 ) Cancellati ( http://www.federugby.it/index.php?option=com_acajoom&Itemid=999&act=unsubscribe&subscriber=3089&cle=c49c6d11264d2668d7d922ea56625ce8&listid=1 )
Redazione

