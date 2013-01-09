ACCREDITO STAMPA RBS 6 NAZIONI 2013: GARE ESTERNE ITALIA
ACCREDITO STAMPA RBS 6 NAZIONI 2013: GARE ESTERNE ITALIA Si riportano di seguito le comunicazioni ricevute dalla Scottish Rugby Union e Rugby Football Union in merito alle modalità di accredito per le gare casalinghe della Scozia ed Inghilterra. Si ricorda che l'Italia affronterà la Nazionale scozzese il 9 febbraio, secondo turno dell'RBS 6 Nazioni 2013, e l'Inghilterra il 10 marzo, incontro valevole per il quarto turno del Torneo. ACCREDITO GARE CASALINGHE SCOZIA Applications for media accreditation are now being accepted for Scotland’s home matches at Murrayfield in the 2013 RBS 6 Nations Championship. The matches are v Italy on Saturday 9 February (kick-off 2.30pm); v Ireland on Sunday 24 February (kick-off 2pm); and v Wales on Saturday 9 March (kick-off 2.30pm). Applications can be made only via the official form which you can access here ( http://www.scottishrugby.org/aboutus/component/option,com_jdownloads/Itemid,65/task,view.download/cid,1579/ ) Please note the closing date for applications for all games is Friday 25 January. The process by which applicants will be informed the status of their inquiry is listed on the link. We look forward to welcoming you to Murrayfield during the course of the Championship. For further information please contact: Graham Law, Scotland team media manager Tel: +44 (0)131 346 5164; M: +44 (0)7764 178940 Email: [email protected] ( mailto:[email protected] ) www.scottishrugby.org ( http://www.scottishrugby.org ) Follow us on Twitter @scotlandteam ACCREDITO GARE CASALINGHE INGHILTERRA MEDIA ACCREDITATION for the RBS 6 Nations 2013, to be played at Twickenham Stadium can now be applied for through the RFU’s online system www.rfu.com/pressaccreditation ( http://www.rfu.com/pressaccreditation ) The dates of these fixtures and the deadlines for applications are detailed below. The system closes eight days prior to the match day, requests made after the deadlines will not be accepted. Twickenham stadium annual pass holders must still register their attendance on the system. England v Scotland (February 02, KO 16.00): Closing date for applications is Thursday, January 24. England v France (February 23, KO 17.00): Closing date for applications is Thursday, February 14. England Women v France Women (February 23, KO 19.20): Closing date for applications is Thursday, February 14. England v Italy (March 10, KO 15.00): Closing date for applications is Friday, March 01. All photographers, written media and non-host broadcasters must apply through this system. Each individual will need to create an account with their own username and password. If a single administrator is handling accreditation on behalf of others, it will be their responsibility to create an account for each individual prior to the dates detailed above. New users If using the system for the first time: 1. Follow link www.rfu.com/pressaccreditation ( http://www.rfu.com/pressaccreditation ) 2. Screen 1: Click on ‘New Registration’ 3. Screen 2: Complete ALL fields and press ‘Proceed To Step 2’ 4. Screen 3: Complete ALL fields (including photo upload) and press ‘Proceed to Event Selection’ 5. Screen 4: Tick the games you would like to apply for and press ‘Save Changes’ Within 48 hours of registering 2 automated emails will be sent: the first to confirm your username and password, the second to confirm which games you have requested. Returning users If you are a returning user, once you have entered your username and password, you will automatically be at stage 5. If you are unable to remember your log in details please contact [email protected] ( mailto:[email protected] ) In the week leading up to each game you have applied for, you will receive an email confirming whether or not your application has been successful. Due to the high number of requests we are unable to determine numbers and allocate places until the system closes eight days prior to match day. For all accreditation enquiries contact Charlotte Trusson, RFU Communications Team Administrator, on 0208 831 6563 or [email protected] ( mailto:[email protected] ) Simona DE TOMA Tel: +390645213112 Mob: +39 3393786245 Fax: +39 0645213187 email: [email protected] ( mailto:[email protected] ) www.federugby.it ( http://www.federugby.it/ ) link Cancellazione dalla lista ( http://www.federugby.it/index.php?subid=69&option=com_acymailing&ctrl=user&task=optout&mailid=1175&key=32fef388c91b7ff07b4a72717a184d27 )
