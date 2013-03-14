[RUGBY NOTIZIE] SEI NAZIONE FEMMINILE, SCELTO IL XV DELL'IRLANDA
di Redazione
14/03/2013
www.federugby.it ( http://www.federugby.it/index.php )
Nazionali Azzurre ( http://www.federugby.it/index.php?option=com_content&view=section&layout=blog&id=18&Itemid=423 )
Campionati ( http://www.federugby.it/index.php?option=com_content&view=category&layout=blog&id=125&Itemid=710 )
Sala Stampa ( http://www.federugby.it/index.php?option=com_content&view=section&layout=blog&id=23&Itemid=434 )
inviato da Simone Martelucci - Ufficio Stampa FIR - Stagista
SCELTO IL XV DELL'IRLANDA CHE AFFRONTERA' L'ITALIA A PARABIAGO
Il CT della Nazionale Femminile Irlandese, Philip Doyle, ha rilasciato la lista dei XV che scenderanno in campo per affrontare l'Italia a Parabiago il
prossimo 17 marzo alle ore 15:00.
Sono due i cambi in squadra rispetto alla linea di partenza che ha battuto la Francia lo scorso fine settimana, con Grace Davitt che torna a centro
sostituendo la Jenny Murphy fuori per uno strappo muscolare al braccio, mentre la Niamh Kavanagh sostituisce all'ala la Ashleigh Baxter che torna in
panchina. Panchina anche per Heather O’Brien e Shannon Houston.
L'Irlanda, con quattro vittorie su quattro, si è già assicurata il titolo di campione del Torneo per l'edizione 2013, ma Doyle afferma: "sappiamo
che questo fine settimana ci attende un compito enorme e che ci sono tante aspettative sulle nostre spalle, ma alla fine della giornata c'è solo
un'altro match che dobbiamo andare a vincere". Prosegue il CT irlandese: "l'Italia ha dimostrato di essere molto resistente nelle scorse partite e
senza dubbio sarà un compito arduo per le nostre ragazze batterle".
IRLANDA:
15. Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemians/Munster)
14. Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohemians/Munster)
13. Lynne Cantwell (Richmond/Exiles)
12. Grace Davitt (Cooke/Ulster)
11. Alison Miller (Portlaoise/Connacht)
10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
9. Larissa Muldoon (UWIC/Exiles)
1. Fiona Coghlan (UL Bohemians/Leinster) (capt)
2. Gillian Bourke (UL Bohemians/Munster)
3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
4. Sophie Spence (Mowden Park Sharks/Exiles)
5. Marie Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
6. Siobhan Fleming (Tralee/Munster)
7. Claire Molloy (Bristol/Exiles)
8. Joy Neville (UL Bohemians/Munster)
PANCHINA:
16. Stacey-Lea Kennedy (City of Derry/Ulster)
17. Fiona Hayes (UL Bohemians/Munster)
18. Lauren Day (Waterloo/Exiles)
19. Heather O’Brien (Highfield/Munster)
20. Laura Guest (Highfield/Munster)
21. Amy Davis (Blackrock College/Ulster)
22. Shannon Huston (Blackrock/Leinster)
23. Ashleigh Baxter (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster)
Simone Martellucci
Ufficio Stampa FIR - Stagista
Tel: +390645213157
Mob. +393298879696
Fax: +39 0645213187
email: [email protected] ( mailto:[email protected] )
Nazionali Azzurre ( http://www.federugby.it/index.php?option=com_content&view=section&layout=blog&id=18&Itemid=423 )
Campionati ( http://www.federugby.it/index.php?option=com_content&view=category&layout=blog&id=125&Itemid=710 )
Sala Stampa ( http://www.federugby.it/index.php?option=com_content&view=section&layout=blog&id=23&Itemid=434 )
inviato da Simone Martelucci - Ufficio Stampa FIR - Stagista
SCELTO IL XV DELL'IRLANDA CHE AFFRONTERA' L'ITALIA A PARABIAGO
Il CT della Nazionale Femminile Irlandese, Philip Doyle, ha rilasciato la lista dei XV che scenderanno in campo per affrontare l'Italia a Parabiago il
prossimo 17 marzo alle ore 15:00.
Sono due i cambi in squadra rispetto alla linea di partenza che ha battuto la Francia lo scorso fine settimana, con Grace Davitt che torna a centro
sostituendo la Jenny Murphy fuori per uno strappo muscolare al braccio, mentre la Niamh Kavanagh sostituisce all'ala la Ashleigh Baxter che torna in
panchina. Panchina anche per Heather O’Brien e Shannon Houston.
L'Irlanda, con quattro vittorie su quattro, si è già assicurata il titolo di campione del Torneo per l'edizione 2013, ma Doyle afferma: "sappiamo
che questo fine settimana ci attende un compito enorme e che ci sono tante aspettative sulle nostre spalle, ma alla fine della giornata c'è solo
un'altro match che dobbiamo andare a vincere". Prosegue il CT irlandese: "l'Italia ha dimostrato di essere molto resistente nelle scorse partite e
senza dubbio sarà un compito arduo per le nostre ragazze batterle".
IRLANDA:
15. Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemians/Munster)
14. Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohemians/Munster)
13. Lynne Cantwell (Richmond/Exiles)
12. Grace Davitt (Cooke/Ulster)
11. Alison Miller (Portlaoise/Connacht)
10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
9. Larissa Muldoon (UWIC/Exiles)
1. Fiona Coghlan (UL Bohemians/Leinster) (capt)
2. Gillian Bourke (UL Bohemians/Munster)
3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
4. Sophie Spence (Mowden Park Sharks/Exiles)
5. Marie Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
6. Siobhan Fleming (Tralee/Munster)
7. Claire Molloy (Bristol/Exiles)
8. Joy Neville (UL Bohemians/Munster)
PANCHINA:
16. Stacey-Lea Kennedy (City of Derry/Ulster)
17. Fiona Hayes (UL Bohemians/Munster)
18. Lauren Day (Waterloo/Exiles)
19. Heather O’Brien (Highfield/Munster)
20. Laura Guest (Highfield/Munster)
21. Amy Davis (Blackrock College/Ulster)
22. Shannon Huston (Blackrock/Leinster)
23. Ashleigh Baxter (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster)
Simone Martellucci
Ufficio Stampa FIR - Stagista
Tel: +390645213157
Mob. +393298879696
Fax: +39 0645213187
email: [email protected] ( mailto:[email protected] )
Articolo Precedente
SEI NAZIONE FEMMINILE, SCELTO IL XV DELL'IRLANDA
Articolo Successivo
[RUGBY NOTIZIE] SEI NAZIONE FEMMINILE, SCELTO IL XV DELL'IRLANDA
Redazione