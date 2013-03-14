SEI NAZIONE FEMMINILE, SCELTO IL XV DELL'IRLANDA
Il CT della Nazionale Femminile Irlandese, Philip Doyle, ha rilasciato la lista dei XV che scenderanno in campo per affrontare l'Italia a Parabiago il prossimo 17 marzo alle ore 15:00. Sono due i cambi in squadra rispetto alla linea di partenza che ha battuto la Francia lo scorso fine settimana, con Grace Davitt che torna a centro sostituendo la Jenny Murphy fuori per uno strappo muscolare al braccio, mentre la Niamh Kavanagh sostituisce all'ala la Ashleigh Baxter che torna in panchina. Panchina anche per Heather O’Brien e Shannon Houston. L'Irlanda, con quattro vittorie su quattro, si è già assicurata il titolo di campione del Torneo per l'edizione 2013, ma Doyle afferma: "sappiamo che questo fine settimana ci attende un compito enorme e che ci sono tante aspettative sulle nostre spalle, ma alla fine della giornata c'è solo un'altro match che dobbiamo andare a vincere". Prosegue il CT irlandese: "l'Italia ha dimostrato di essere molto resistente nelle scorse partite e senza dubbio sarà un compito arduo per le nostre ragazze batterle". IRLANDA: 15. Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemians/Munster) 14. Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohemians/Munster) 13. Lynne Cantwell (Richmond/Exiles) 12. Grace Davitt (Cooke/Ulster) 11. Alison Miller (Portlaoise/Connacht) 10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 9. Larissa Muldoon (UWIC/Exiles) 1. Fiona Coghlan (UL Bohemians/Leinster) (capt) 2. Gillian Bourke (UL Bohemians/Munster) 3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 4. Sophie Spence (Mowden Park Sharks/Exiles) 5. Marie Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 6. Siobhan Fleming (Tralee/Munster) 7. Claire Molloy (Bristol/Exiles) 8. Joy Neville (UL Bohemians/Munster) PANCHINA: 16. Stacey-Lea Kennedy (City of Derry/Ulster) 17. Fiona Hayes (UL Bohemians/Munster) 18. Lauren Day (Waterloo/Exiles) 19. Heather O’Brien (Highfield/Munster) 20. Laura Guest (Highfield/Munster) 21. Amy Davis (Blackrock College/Ulster) 22. Shannon Huston (Blackrock/Leinster) 23. Ashleigh Baxter (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) Simone Martellucci Ufficio Stampa FIR - Stagista Tel: +390645213157 Mob. +393298879696 Fax: +39 0645213187 email: [email protected] ( mailto:[email protected] )
Redazione