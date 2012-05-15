Stadio Peroni a Calvisano
di Redazione
15/05/2012
[gallery] ---------- Forwarded message ---------- From: Roberto Parretta
Date: 2012/5/15 Subject: FW: cs calvisano To: [email protected]
------------------------------ From: [email protected] To: [email protected] Subject: Fw: cs calvisano Date: Tue, 15 May 2012 10:30:11 +0200
----- Original Message ----- *From:* Alessia Rossi - Alphaomega S.r.l. *To:* Stefano Testini ([email protected]) *Cc:* Alessia Berriola - Alphaomega S.r.l. *Sent:* Tuesday, May 15, 2012 10:25 AM *Subject:* cs calvisano
Ciao Stefano,
in allegato il CS per Calvisano .
A presto
Alessia
[image: Descrizione: firma_AlessiaRossi]
------------------------------
P *Please consider the environment before printing this email* ------------------------------
CONFIDENTIALITY NOTICE: This e-mail message from Alphaomega S.r.l (including all attachments) is for the sole use of the intended recipient(s) and may contain confidential and privileged information. Any unauthorized review, use, disclosure, copying or distribution is strictly prohibited. If you are not the intended recipient, please contact the sender by reply e-mail and destroy all copies of the original message. E-mail is susceptible to data corruption, interception, unauthorized amendment, tampering and viruses, and we only send and receive e-mails on the basis that we are not liable for any such corruption, interception, amendment, tampering or viruses or any consequences thereof.
Articolo Precedente
EURODONNE FIRA, L'ITALIA "A" SCONFITTA 32-8 DALL'INGHILTERRA A ROVERETO
Articolo Successivo
Â ITALIA EMERGENTI, I CONVOCATI PER IL RADUNO DEL 20-22 MAGGIO
Redazione